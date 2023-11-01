Surprise future destination mooted for Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati

Currently plying his trade at Brighton and Hove Albion, Ansu Fati could make a surprise career switch at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The youngster, who burst onto the scene at Barcelona and was evidently the heir apparent to Lionel Messi, hasn’t been the same player since a serious knee injury robbed him of his natural ability to anticipate chances arriving and burying them with aplomb.

Where once if the ball was fed to Ansu there was every chance he would find the net, the confidence had seemingly gone post injury as chance after chance went begging.

At present, he’s trying to recapture his initial form under Roberto De Zerbi, and three goals in his last seven games per WhoScored is clear evidence that this is the case.

There doesn’t appear to be any chance of a renaissance for the player at Barcelona, given their loan purchase of Joao Felix, which may turn permanent at the end of the season.

Notwithstanding that Vitor Roque will also arrive in January, Marc Guiu has hit the ground running after an astonishing debut and there is plenty of other competition for places up front at the club.

Estadio Deportivo suggest that, in fact, Ansu’s future could be in the Saudi Pro League with its embarrassment of riches and the chance for the player to really make a name for himself.