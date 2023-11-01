Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice, will return to West Ham for the first time on Wednesday evening as the London rivals do battle in the Carabao Cup.

Rice’s last action in a Hammers shirt was to lift the Europa Conference League trophy and his career in claret and blue was cemented in that one moment.

A talisman and stalwart for the club, Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, believes it will be a “beautiful moment” when Rice steps out onto the London Stadium turf again, albeit in the red and white of Arsenal.

"It will be a beautiful moment for him" ? Mikel Arteta says it's "likely" Declan Rice will feature against West Ham tomorrow night. ? pic.twitter.com/EMyToIawdK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports