Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice, will return to West Ham for the first time on Wednesday evening as the London rivals do battle in the Carabao Cup.
Rice’s last action in a Hammers shirt was to lift the Europa Conference League trophy and his career in claret and blue was cemented in that one moment.
A talisman and stalwart for the club, Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, believes it will be a “beautiful moment” when Rice steps out onto the London Stadium turf again, albeit in the red and white of Arsenal.
"It will be a beautiful moment for him" ?
Mikel Arteta says it's "likely" Declan Rice will feature against West Ham tomorrow night. ? pic.twitter.com/EMyToIawdK
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports