Video: ‘Beautiful moment’ – Mikel Arteta hoping that Declan Rice gets reception he deserves at West Ham

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Arsenal’s record signing, Declan Rice, will return to West Ham for the first time on Wednesday evening as the London rivals do battle in the Carabao Cup.

Rice’s last action in a Hammers shirt was to lift the Europa Conference League trophy and his career in claret and blue was cemented in that one moment.

A talisman and stalwart for the club, Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, believes it will be a “beautiful moment” when Rice steps out onto the London Stadium turf again, albeit in the red and white of Arsenal.

Pictures from Sky Sports

