Video: Celtic legend tips Ange Postecoglou for Man United job

Currently sat 11 points behind leaders Tottenham with five losses in their first 10 games, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, finds himself under incredible pressure at present.

Compare and contrast his position with that of Ange Postecoglou, who has taken over the reins at Spurs and turned them into one of the best teams in the division.

Coming from Celtic, it’s not unfair to suggest that not much was expected of the Australian in his first season in the Premier League, so just how well Tottenham are playing has probably shut a few mouths.

Another former Celtic employee, Chris Sutton, speaking on the All Kicking Off podcast, was unequivocal when asked who should replace ten Hag should the Dutchman be sacked by the Red Devils.

“Big Ange,” was the immediate response, before he went on to discuss why.