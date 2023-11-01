(Video) Mauricio Pochettino confirms Reece James will start against Blackburn

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Reece James is going to start during Wednesday night’s Fourth Round Carabao Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

James, 23, has struggled with injuries this season, and after picking up another hamstring injury, has already missed 10 competitive games.

However, now back to full fitness and eager to return to playing duties, as well as reclaim the side’s armband, the 23-year-old is in line to start later tonight against Championship opposition Blackburn.

“I can confirm that he is going to start,” the Argentine told the press ahead of Wednesday’s cup game.

“I am going to confirm only one player [will start], but yes, the captain is ready.”

Tonight’s match at Stamford Bridge is scheduled to kick off at 7.45 p.m. (UK time) but the tie will not be broadcast live on television.

