Video: Rio Ferdinand reveals the reason why Jude Bellingham turned down Man United

Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham, is rewriting the record books in La Liga this season, and his El Clasico double merely highlighted just how well suited he is to playing in the Spanish top-flight.

Things could’ve been so different had Man United been a little more enthusiastic about a then 16-year-old Bellingham looking to move on from Birmingham City.

“Do you know what I heard it was?,” Rio Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“He [Bellingham] wanted some assurances about being a first-team player and United weren’t willing to give him those assurances, that’s what I heard from a very good source.

“He wasn’t given assurances of being around the first team and he’s said, ‘Do you know what? I know my worth, I know my value and if you don’t value me the way I see myself I’m going to have to jog on and go to another club’.

“He’s gone and done that and he’s turned round and gone, ‘I told you guys, you didn’t believe me did you?’.

“And he’s gone to Real Madrid [and] the Bernabeu… they’ve just rebuilt it and he’s tearing it down! Unbelievable.”

Man United’s loss is very definitely Real Madrid’s gain, and how Erik ten Hag could use a presence like the England international in his team right now.

Pictures from Vibe with Five YouTube Channel