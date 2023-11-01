West Ham 1 – 0 Arsenal: Ben White heads in own-goal (video)

Despite being the game’s heavy underdogs, West Ham United have taken an early lead against Arsenal during tonight’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at the London Stadium.

The Hammers, who are looking to book their place in the competition’s quarter-finals, have taken a huge step toward doing just that.

Jarrod Bowen’s corner, which appeared to be a poorly positioned kick, saw Ben White unfortunately convert the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of his own net.

Pictures via BeIN Sports.