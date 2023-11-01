West Ham 2 – 0 Arsenal: Mohammed Kudus doubles Hammers’ lead (video)

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have doubled their advantage against Arsenal during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ men, despite being the game’s overwhelming underdogs, took a first-half lead after Ben White converted an own-goal from a Jarrod Bowen corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea 1 – 0 Blackburn: Benoit Badiashile opens scoring for Blues (video)
West Ham 1 – 0 Arsenal: Ben White heads in own-goal (video)
Man United vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Hannibal and Casemiro start

And in another surprising turn of events, the home team have now improved to two goals to nil after summer signing Mohammed Kudus flashed an excellent effort beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.