West Ham United have doubled their advantage against Arsenal during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ men, despite being the game’s overwhelming underdogs, took a first-half lead after Ben White converted an own-goal from a Jarrod Bowen corner.

And in another surprising turn of events, the home team have now improved to two goals to nil after summer signing Mohammed Kudus flashed an excellent effort beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

??| GOAL: Great goal by Kudus to double the lead for West Ham. West Ham 2-0 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gRmvhpszxe — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 1, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.