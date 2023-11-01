Journalist questions if two West Ham players can play together

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has commented on how Konstantinos Mavropanos is doing alongside Kurt Zouma in the West Ham defence.

We’ve not seen too much of the pair playing together, and Brown expects the summer signing has been brought in as more of an alternative to Zouma, as they may be too similar to play together as an effective partnership.

Brown told Give Me Sport: “I wonder if part of the reason why he’s not in the team is because he is regarded as the understudy for Kurt Zouma, whose position still looks pretty safe. He was given the captaincy and the club think a lot of him.

“Could Zouma and Mavropanos play together, I suppose is the question? Are they a bit too similar? We’ll see. He’s going to get minutes at some point this season.

“So, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he’s brought in before long.”