Transfer fees continue to rise in the Premier League with the £100m ceiling now being broken with incredible regularity, and that could put off both Arsenal and Chelsea in their potential pursuit of an English international.

Whilst it’s understandable that any selling clubs want to get the best price or even protect their investment to the extent where they’re able to keep hold of them, there needs to be a point where a line is drawn in the sand.

If we are at the stage now where players that are costing in the region of £25m are being seen as a bargain, then clearly there’s an ongoing issue in the game.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been out of action for months, and won’t return to top-flight football until his ban for betting issues ends on January 17 next year.

Whilst he was prolific for the Bees prior to his suspension, no one can know just how badly his time out of the game will have affected him mentally and physically.

And yet the west Londoners have slapped a £100m fee upon his head according to Sky Sports.

At 27 years of age he should be in his prime years as a player and, injuries permitting, has a good few years left at the top yet.

However, trying to eek out every last penny from interested parties could come back and bite Brentford if they’re not careful.