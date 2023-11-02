Arsenal interested in exciting 20-year-old who has 67 career goals already

Though they’ve had another decent start to a Premier League season, having the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus as their main striker is clearly hurting Arsenal.

If Mikel Arteta wants his side to maintain a serious title challenge, then the Gunners need to have a top-level striker in situ that is a guarantee of goals.

Eddie Nketiah, with respect, isn’t quite at the level required at this point, and no one really knows what Kai Havertz’s best position is yet.

If there was a possibility of signing a player who already has 67 goals to his name despite being just 20 years of age, and who would apparently only cost in the region of £40m, then the Gunners have to be in the conversation.

According to Mirror Sport, Arsenal are indeed looking at RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has hit the ground running in front of goal since his move there in the summer.

Transfermarkt note the Slovenian has 13 goals and six assists already this season, which is remarkable when you consider that he had no prior experience in the German top-flight.

There’s no suggestion that the north Londoners will be making an immediate move for Sesko, but if he continues with his current form, there’s a cogent argument that it could make more sense for the club to acquire his rather than Ivan Toney’s signature.