Exclusive: “Excellent choice” – Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal transfer links with exciting young forward

Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise onto RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The talented 20-year-old has recently been talked up as a transfer target for the Gunners, while other big clubs have also been mentioned as admirers of his for some time now.

Still, Romano played down the speculation in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing today, explaining that it’s more a case of teams scouting Sesko at the moment, rather than anything concrete happening now in terms of talks or bids.

Romano acknowledged that Arsenal have also been showing an interest in Ivan Toney, but it remains to be seen if they’ll also be exploring other alternatives in attack.

The transfer journalist did explain, however, that he’s a fan of Sesko and he could see the Slovenia international being an excellent option for a number of top clubs around Europe.

He said: “Some Arsenal fans are asking me about reports linking them with an interest in Benjamin Sesko, but I’m not currently aware of anything concrete happening there. He’s being linked with many clubs but as far as I understand it’s nothing advanced at the moment, just normal scouting activity.

“I really like Sesko, he’d be excellent choice for every club around Europe. Still, it’s important to respect RB Leipzig as well, because at the moment they don’t want to sell – they don’t want to lose any of their top players in January. As I recently reported, this is more likely to be one for summer 2024 or even 2025.

“In terms of strikers for Arsenal, I’ve already spoken about the interest in Ivan Toney, but it’s not an easy deal and Chelsea are also informed on his situation. So that remains an open race, but I’m not aware of the Gunners pursuing Sesko as an alternative for now.”