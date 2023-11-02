Worry for Arsenal as European giants showing transfer interest in talented Gunners youngster

Arsenal could reportedly have reason to worry about the future of in-form youngster Charlie Patino as he supposedly starts to attract interest from AC Milan.

The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed on loan at Swansea City this season, and many Gunners fans will surely feel he has it in him to be the next prospect to make the step up from their academy into the first-team fold.

Still, a report from Calciomercato now states that Milan are interested in Patino, so it might be that there will be other opportunities for the youngster to make his senior breakthrough.

Arsenal have done well to promote homegrown talent like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson in recent times, and Patino looks like another Hale End graduate with a big future in the game.

Still, there’s a lot of competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so Patino may well feel tempted to go to somewhere like Milan, who have been good at providing opportunities to a number of top young players.

The report suggests Arsenal could consider selling Patino for around €30million.