Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who is open to playing in the Premier League.

For the moment, it seems that Hernandez is happy and settled at Milan, but Chelsea have been impressed by him and a report from Todo Fichajes suggests some progress may have been made on this potential deal.

While it seems that Hernandez is in no particular hurry to leave the San Siro, it’s also reported that he’d be open to playing in the Premier League at some point, so that could be good news for Chelsea.

The Blues aren’t having the best season, and there could be room for the club to strengthen on the left-hand side of their defence.

Hernandez has shown that he could surely be an upgrade on someone like Marc Cucurella, while Ben Chilwell’s problems have mostly related to fitness more than form.

It remains to be seen how much the France international would cost, but this seems like a story to keep an eye on ahead of January and next summer.