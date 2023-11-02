Columbian government name group responsible for kidnapping Luis Diaz’s father

The Columbian government have confirmed the father of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz remains missing following his kidnapped by an armed group.

According to South American journalist Pipe Sierra, who has relayed an update from the Columbian government, the National Liberation Army (ELN) are the armed group responsible for kidnapping Diaz’s father.

Diaz’s father, Mr. Luis Manuel Diaz, has been missing for several days. The winger’s mother was also kidnapped but released within hours – his father remains in captivity.

The ELN’s motive for kidnapping Diaz’s parents are yet to be confirmed, however, one would assume financial gain is likely to be the main motivator.

Irrespective of what the criminal organisation hope to gain from this savage act, everyone’s thoughts are with Diaz and his family.

Liverpool have yet to comment following this latest development, but if and when they do, CaughtOffside will update readers accordingly.