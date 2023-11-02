Director “confident” he can tie Leeds defender to long-term contract

Although the transfer window isn’t yet open for business, it would appear the future of one Leeds defender is close to being sealed.

Getting transfer dealings either in place and ready to go or some way down the road before a transfer window is imperative for clubs and players/agents, in order that all of them understand each’s current position and whether deals either internally or externally are likely or not.

From Daniel Farke’s point of view, it’s imperative he knows which players he can count on and which, if any, see their futures away from the club.

Given the upheaval at the beginning of the campaign, the all whites can ill afford for their to be a similar theme running throughout January.

To that end, they might well accede to allowing Robin Koch to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis.

According to Sport1, Eintracht director, Markus Krosche, is now confident that this will be the case.

“I think the transfer was the right step for both sides. We were able to convince Robin of our club so much that he chose us. With his experience he gives us the stability we need,” he was quoted as saying by the outlet.

“Robin’s experience helps Tuta and Willian. I am confident that we will have a lot of fun with Robin for many years to come.”

Leeds have been getting along just fine without the 27-year-old, so any money they can make on Koch’s sale will hopefully be reinvested into the playing squad, giving Farke a boost just when he needs it.