Erik Ten Hag losing Man United dressing room as player’s concerns emerge

Erik Ten Hag is on the verge of losing the Manchester United dressing room.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims ‘several’ members of the United squad have ‘major concerns’ over the Dutchman’s approach to management.

Despite winning the Carabao Cup last season, the Red Devils have struggled so far this campaign.

Not only do they sit eighth in the Premier League on just 15 points after 10 games and exited the Carabao Cup at the Fourth Round stage following a 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United, but they also face group stage elimination from the Champions League after losing two of their first three matches.

Clearly all is not well at Old Trafford and the pressure is predictably beginning to mount on Ten Hag.

In fact, according to these latest reports, one of the squad’s biggest problems is the manager’s team selections, which have included sticking by blatantly underperforming players, and that approach is now thought to have affected relationships between the playing and coaching staff.

There are also concerns over the former Ajax manager’s ability to make potentially game-changing tactical decisions. There are particular worries over Ten Hag’s in-game substations, which many players are believed to have continually questioned.

United’s next three fixtures include two Premier League games against Fulham and relegation-contenders Luton Town either side of a huge Champions League tie against FC Copenhagen on 8 November.

Although parting ways with their manager would reportedly cost a whopping £15 million (Mirror), failure to pick up maximum points from their next set of games could see the Dutchman’s position become virtually untenable.