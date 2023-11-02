Gabby Agbonlahor says Liverpool star leaving in summer is ‘inevitable’

Liverpool will cash in on Mo Salah at the end of the season.

That is the view of former player turned pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, who believes Salah, 31, is destined to join Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to the Middle East in the summer, Salah, after Liverpool stood firm on their position not to sell him, failed to secure a move that would have seen him become one of the world’s highest-paid players.

That could all be set to change in the coming windows though, and Agbonlahor, although admitting the January window may come too soon for the 31-year-old, believes a summer switch is ‘inevitable’.

“I do see Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia, 100%,” he told Football Insider.

“He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. It’s happening and I do see it happening in the summer.

“He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement.

“I don’t think it’s about money for Liverpool. They’ll get whatever they ask for with the asking price.

“It’s inevitable at this point.

“As much as Klopp won’t want to lose him, he could well be given all that money to go out and replace him with someone younger.

“We don’t know if Salah’s legs will start to go in the coming years. I think it would be good business to move him on in 2024.”

During his six years at Anfield, Salah, who has scored 196 goals in 319 games, in all competitions, has helped guide Liverpool to seven major trophies, including the 2019 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League title.