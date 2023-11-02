Graham Potter confirmed as being on the list of candidates for surprise job

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is in line as one of the candidates to become the next manager of the Sweden national team, it has been confirmed.

The English tactician is currently out of work following his sacking at Stamford Bridge last season, and it remains to be seen when and where we’ll be seeing him next.

Potter did hugely impressive work during his time in charge of Brighton, but it didn’t work out for him at Chelsea and it remains to be seen what could make sense as the best next step for him in his career.

It seems there is interest from Sweden, who are on the lookout for a new manager, and who will surely be aware of Potter’s credentials after his previous impressive work with Swedish club Ostersunds a few years ago.

Sweden FA general secretary Andrea Mllerberg has confirmed that Potter is among their candidates to replace Janne Andersson.

Mllerberg told TV4, as translated by the Mirror: “You can say this: The list that is on names and that I have been sent to me or that I am reading… it is clear that he is part of that list. “We’ll see what we filter down and who is interested in this role.

“You probably have to be passionate about wanting to be the national team coach, especially given that it is different from club football. You may have to be ready with certain parts.”