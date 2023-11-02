Highly-rated Galatasaray ace who helped destroy Man United is on Red Devils radar

The recent reverse at Old Trafford against Galatasaray was one of the low points of Man United’s season so far.

Erik ten Hag’s side had gone ahead twice in the match but were quickly pegged back each time before a late winner from Mauro Icardi piled the pressure on the Dutchman and his squad.

The performance was symptomatic of their 2023/24 campaign with the players looking low on confidence and unable to string any passages of play together to any successful degree.

One player who shone on the night for the visitors was right-back, Sacha Boey.

His consistent raiding had his opposite numbers on the back foot for long periods, and it’s no wonder that the Red Devils are now being linked with the 23-year-old.

Turkish outlet, Sporx, suggest that the player has caught United’s eye, though it’s far from a foregone conclusion that he’ll end up at Old Trafford should Galatasaray allow him to leave.

Arsenal, Brighton, and Burnley are all credited with an interest say the Daily Mail, and given the way in which Man United’s season is turning out, ten Hag would likely have a hell of a job in trying to convince the player his future lies at Old Trafford.