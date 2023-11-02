Maresca wants South American with 13 assists as next signing at Leicester

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly keen on the potential signing of Fluminense winger Jhon Arias as his next incoming at the King Power Stadium.

Reports claim the 26-year-old Colombia international is firmly on Foxes boss Maresca’s radar for January, with scouts from other big clubs also watching him recently.

West Ham United, Leeds United, Burnley, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Rangers are also said to have been keeping tabs on Arias recently, so it remains to be seen if Leicester can move into pole position.

Still, Maresca has done impressive work since taking over as Leicester manager, so Arias may be tempted to link up with a team who look to have a good chance of heading back to the Premier League come May.

