Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has already accepted the club’s offer of a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

The Italy international has been a key player for Juve in recent times, and one imagines he could have had plenty of interest from other top clubs around Europe, with some speculation down the years about Premier League clubs possibly looking into signing him.

Still, Romano insists there’s never been any truth to the transfer rumours, with Locatelli happy at Juventus and always an important part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the team.

“Manuel Locatelli – the Italian midfielder’s new Juventus deal will be completed soon, it will be valid until June 2028,” Romano said.

“The player has already accepted, it’s just about preparing contracts and sign soon.

“There was no concrete negotiation in the recent months with any other clubs, it was all quiet as Locatelli is an important player for Massimiliano Allegri.”

Juventus fans will be pleased with this news, as it’s surely vital for them to keep players like this if they want to get back to their best.

It’s been a difficult few years for the Turin outfit, but they remain one of the biggest and most historic names in world football, so it’s not too surprising they were able to hold on to Locatelli and convince a player of his calibre to continue there.