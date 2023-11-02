Juventus winger to be offered to Aston Villa in January

Juventus are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for young winger Samuel Illing-Junior.

That’s according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, who name clubs in the Premier League, specifically Everton and Aston Villa, as potential destinations for the 20-year-old attacker.

Tuttosport have questioned the winger’s sudden decline, which have caused him to literally disappear. He has not been seen in or around the Juventus team since the end of September.

And clearly out of favour with manager Max Allegri, this January feels like the right time for the London-born wide-man to return to his homeland.

It was reported that both Everton and Villa tried to sign Illing-Junior in the summer but Juventus held firm and rejected all approaches. That looks set to change now though with the club clearly moving in a different direction.

Since being promoted to the Old Lady’s first team last summer, Illing-Junior, who has two years left on his contract, has directly contributed to four goals in 21 games in all competitions.