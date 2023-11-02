Leeds appear to be in pole position to land 39-year-old from British club

There are two months left until the January transfer window opens, and Leeds United have an extremely important appointment to make well before then if they want continued success through to the business end of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

The all whites are perfectly poised to take advantage of any slip-ups from the top two, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, though it’s worth looking ahead as any potential advantage could end up being diluted if they don’t buy well during the early part of the new year.

Victor Orta, the club’s previous sporting director, has long since left the building and the fact that he still hasn’t been replaced hints at issues behind the scenes.

More Stories / Latest News VIDEO: Declan Rice thanks West Ham fans after final whistle in his comeback at London Stadium Two absolutely dire stats show things are worse for Man United now than at any point post-Ferguson Leeds ready to sell long servant with 206 appearances for £30m

Issues that certainly won’t help Daniel Farke if they aren’t addressed quickly.

According to Football Scotland, help may be at hand in the form of Norwich City sporting director, Stuart Webber.

The 39-year old had been interesting Rangers, however, the Scottish Premiership side have now confirmed that they are no longer pursuing him.

With that in mind, Leeds need to move quickly to get Webber in and understanding the general way of working, what talent Farke has in mind for potential purchase etc.

It’s likely to be a baptism of fire, however, if things align correctly in January it will put the Elland Road outfit in a great position for the remainder of the season.