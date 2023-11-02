If Leeds United want to be a success in the Championship this season, then it’s clear that they need to take note of the wants and needs of their manager, Daniel Farke.

The German knows exactly what it takes to get promoted from the English second tier, and to that end, any way in which the club can help him will be of benefit.

Of course, there are other decisions that Farke himself has to make which will affect players one way or the other.

In the case of Mateo Joseph, he had to be dropped down to the U21squad, just so he was able to get some match time under his belt, after spending the entirety of the season to date without playing.

Whilst it may not have been the ideal scenario for everyone concerned, it was a decision that Farke felt he needed to make.

“Mateo Joseph desperately needed game-time. We make a decision day-to-day,” he said at his pre-match press conference for the top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City (h/t Yorkshire Evening Post).

“I think it’s important with those players likely to be involved in first-team games, to be a bit more careful with game-time in 21s. We have to make pragmatic decisions.”

Though Joseph could be considered a first-team fringe player at this stage, if injuries or suspensions start to bite, there’s every reason to believe that he could be called upon by Farke.

To that end he needs to be absolutely ready to play, hence why a few run outs with the U21 side may be of benefit and help to him in the short term.