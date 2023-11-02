Leeds ready to sell long servant with 206 appearances for £30m

Leeds United have reportedly set an asking price of £30million for Jack Harrison.

The 26-year-old winger is currently on loan at Everton, returning to the Premier League after suffering relegation with Leeds last season.

It now looks like LUFC would be ready to sanction Harrison’s permanent move to Goodison Park, provided they get £30m for the former Manchester City youngster.

Leeds fans will no doubt be disappointed if this talented attacking player leaves, but it could also help them rebuild their squad to receive that kind of fee.