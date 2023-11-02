Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville could soon be one to watch on the transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The highly-rated young Dutchman had interest from Premier League clubs during the summer, according to Romano, who named the likes of Everton, Burnley and Bournemouth as being among his suitors at that time.

However, on that occasion Summerville decided to stay at Leeds, despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, where he’s now catching the eye with some sparkling form for Daniel Farke’s side.

It could be that Leeds now face losing Summerville this winter, with Romano suggesting the 22-year-old’s situation could soon change and that there is a lot of interest in him, which perhaps points towards the player returning to the Premier League in the near future.

Discussing Summerville’s situation ahead of the upcoming January window, Romano said: “I mentioned Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley as clubs interested in Crysencio Summerville last summer but he decided to stay at Leeds.

“In January it could change – I’m not aware of anything advanced yet but this could change in the next few weeks as many clubs are following him, though I can’t comment on any concrete names for the moment.”