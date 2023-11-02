Luis Suarez to join Inter Miami as Lionel Messi’s influence becomes clearer

Lionel Messi’s influence on Inter Miami is obvious, with the Argentinian helping his new club to the first trophy in their history (the Leagues Cup) back in August.

It isn’t clear if the World Cup winner was behind the signings of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, though they’ve clearly helped each other to settle in.

Now it seems that yet another Barcelona star is on the verge of joining the club as El Pais are reporting that Luis Suarez will move to Inter in the new year and in time for the start of the new MLS campaign.

Aside from the financial cost to bring El Pistolero to the club, it’s come at significant cost to other personnel.

Josef Martinez, one of MLS’ most prolific strikers when at Atlanta United, has been canned after just one season, freeing up some space in the wage bill to help bring Suarez to the club.

Once that particular signing has been signed and sealed, Inter would surely then have to be installed as favourites to win the title next season.

There aren’t going to be too many sides that are going to be able to live with the telepathic understanding that Messi and Suarez have, and if they get into the same kind of groove as when they were in their pomp at Barca, MLS ned to watch out.