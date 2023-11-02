Man United ‘considering’ two managers amid Erik Ten Hag pressure

The pressure on Erik Ten Hag is reaching boiling point, and according to recent reports, Manchester United’s owners are now ‘considering alternatives’ to the Dutchman.

An abysmal start to the season see United stuck way down in eighth in the Premier League with just 15 points after 10 games.

Not only has the side’s league form struggled, but elimination from the Carabao Cup, a competition they won last season, against Newcastle United on Wednesday night epitomised the club’s decline during a season which should have seen them kick on.

There are also major concerns in Europe. Having lost two of their first three Champions League group games, the Red Devils are a long way off reaching the competition’s knockout rounds.

And with suggestions Ten Hag is losing the United dressing room (TEAMtalk), the pressure is undoubtedly beginning to mount.

In fact, according to a recent report from The Times, United’s senior hierarchy are now pondering the Dutchman’s departure with two names under consideration.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim is thought to be a strong candidate to succeed Ten Hag with French superstar Zinedine Zidane also on the club’s shortlist.

The club’s potential 25 per cent sale to Sir Jim Ratcliffe is complicating matters though. Until the British billionaire officially confirms his ownership stake, the uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag and his future in the Old Trafford dugout is likely to continue.