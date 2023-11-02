Man United defender ‘unhappy’ with recent Erik Ten Hag decision

Erik Ten Hag’s position at Manchester United is under threat.

The Red Devils, who have endured their worst start to a season since 1963, are struggling to perform on the pitch, and according to recent reports, there are also problems behind the scenes.

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, Ten Hag’s relationship with some of United’s most senior players is ‘less harmonious’ with Raphael Varane named as one player currently unhappy after being dropped for last weekend’s Manchester derby.

Even though the French World Cup winner missed Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie at home against Newcastle United through illness, a damaging 3-0 defeat is unlikely to improve the former Real Madrid defender’s mood.

These claims come at the same time reports of Ten Hag’s possible sacking have emerged. According to The Times, United’s owners are pondering whether or not to part ways with the Dutchman and replace him with either Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim or Zinedine Zidane.