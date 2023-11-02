Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor says he’s noticed a sign that Erik ten Hag is surely running out of time as Manchester United manager.

See below as the talkSPORT pundit says one clear sign that a manager is losing the dressing room is when the captain no longer seems to be on board, and that seems to be quite clearly happening with Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes…

“One of the most disliked players in the #PL. He’s not interested. He’s petulant!” ??? “The big sign when a manager has to go is when the captain doesn’t look on side.” Gabby Agbonlahor claims Bruno Fernandes is one of the biggest villains in the league. ? pic.twitter.com/pSjfeEnBgX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 2, 2023

Agbonlahor clearly isn’t impressed with how Fernandes is conducting himself, but in general this just seems like another very worrying sign for Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician has MUFC performing very poorly this season and it’s increasingly hard to believe he’s really the man to turn things around.