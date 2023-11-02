Video: Pundit says he’s noticed “big sign” that shows Man United need to sack Erik ten Hag

Manchester United FC
Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor says he’s noticed a sign that Erik ten Hag is surely running out of time as Manchester United manager.

See below as the talkSPORT pundit says one clear sign that a manager is losing the dressing room is when the captain no longer seems to be on board, and that seems to be quite clearly happening with Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes…

Agbonlahor clearly isn’t impressed with how Fernandes is conducting himself, but in general this just seems like another very worrying sign for Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician has MUFC performing very poorly this season and it’s increasingly hard to believe he’s really the man to turn things around.

  1. Of people think sacking Ten Hag will solve United’s problems they are so wrong. A lot of this squad have already underperformed for Ole, Rangnick and Jose and some even for Van Gaal. We need Qatari style money to have a complete clear out both in the squad and the board. No manager in the World is going to get what is required from these players

  3. Manchester united have been having a very good squad but the issue of man-management is the huge problem. Erik ten hag doesn’t unite and treat all the players equally. The issue of jadon sancho being banned from all club facilities is something that has never happen in any football club in this world.

