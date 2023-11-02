Growing number of Manchester United players starting to question Erik ten Hag

A growing number of Manchester United players are reportedly starting to question the credentials of manager Erik ten Hag as the team’s poor run of form continues.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the season, and have just lost two home games in a row by three goals to nil, with the team dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United last night, just days after they were thrashed by rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby.

It remains to be seen what will happen next for Man Utd, but the Manchester Evening News report that some players increasingly feel unsure about Ten Hag as manager.

The report explains that some players are unconvinced by the overall project, while there is also a growing feeling of resentment from some members of the squad towards others.

This won’t come as a big surprise to MUFC fans who’ve watched the side struggling this season, and it looks like it’s going to be a huge challenge for Ten Hag to lift the mood at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag did fine work during his time in charge of Ajax, but this was always going to be a hugely challenging job and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to plan at all.