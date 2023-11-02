Manchester United are at a major low point even by the standards of most of their other managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Red Devils have just lost back to back home games 3-0, against Manchester City at the weekend and last night against Newcastle United to be dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

See below as these stats from Opta show just how bad a start to the season it’s been for Man Utd, with the team looking worse at home than they have for decades…

As the posts on X show, this is the first time since 1962 since United have lost two home games in a row by three or more goals – for some context, Alex Ferguson was a St Johnstone player at that point.

It’s also the first time MUFC have suffered this many defeats at this stage in a season since the 1962/63 campaign, while it’s the most losses they’ve suffered at home after ten games since 1930/31 – before Fergie was even born!

Erik ten Hag is surely in big trouble now, with even managerial flops like David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never performing quite this badly.