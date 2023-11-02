Man United to sign second striker in January; Toney and Osimhen two of three targets

Manchester United are reportedly keen to recruit a second, more experienced, striker in the January transfer window to aid Rasmus Hojlund’s development.

Despite signing for the Red Devils from Atalanta for £72 million (Sky Sports) in the summer, Hojlund, 20, has struggled to get himself among the goals.

The young forward, although playing well in the 12 appearances he has made, has managed to find the back of the net on just three occasions so far.

Consequently, eager to share the striker’s workload, United’s recruitment team, according to the Daily Mail, are set to bring in a new forward once the January window opens.

There are thought to be three players on the Red Devils’ shortlist. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, although currently serving a betting-related ban, is expected to leave the Bees in the coming windows. Multiple clubs are linked with United the latest to join the race.

Porto’s Mehdi Taremi is another option with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen the Red Devils’ third and final mid-season target.