Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has not held back with his scathing analysis of summer signing Mason Mount after a poor start to life at Old Trafford.

The England international joined Man Utd from Chelsea during the summer and looked an exciting addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, even if a combination of issues with his fitness and Chelsea’s various struggles last season meant he didn’t exactly go out on a high at Stamford Bridge.

Mount is certainly capable of doing more than he has been recently, and Saha has explained why he has been so thoroughly unimpressed by the way the 24-year-old has conducted himself on the pitch.

While poor performances from time to time are forgivable, Saha has been heavily critical of Mount for seeming to not even call for the ball and for not trying to take a bit more responsibility on the pitch.

“I’ve seen moments this season where Mason Mount isn’t even asking for the ball. It’s very shocking for me to see a player with that type of quality shying away from taking responsibility,” Saha told BettingOdds.com.

“He is too good of a player to play like this, to not show a willingness to get the ball and make a difference and it is not on.

“He has lost the keys to create damage to his opponents and to change games from midfield. He’s going whole games where he is barely touching the ball, it’s really strange.”

United fans will certainly hope Mount can improve soon, but at the moment he looks like the latest in a long line of MUFC signings who just aren’t living up to the hype.