Opinion: Sacking Erik ten Hag would be a typical Man United decision but doesn’t solve the problem

Back-to-back 0-3 home defeats for Man United’s beleaguered boss, Erik ten Hag, will have done nothing for his credibility, but thoughts of sacking the Dutchman in the wake of a run of poor results isn’t the way forward.

Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnick… all were given the old heave ho once it appeared that they’d lost the support of the Old Trafford faithful, but that’s more a reflection on the self preservation of the owners than anything else.

By acceding to the whims of a few thousand disgruntled Red Devils fans, the Glazer family can buy themselves a little more time at the helm, and so the merry-go-round continues.

Perhaps when Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes in to take over sporting operations at the club, it’ll be taken in an entirely different direction and the strong management that is needed will be apparent.

Until then ten Hag should be allowed to manage as he sees fit and given the time to turn things around.

Even things like the Jadon Sancho situation should be a decision that the manager can make without fear of push back,

Look at the way in which the Arsenal board backed Mikel Arteta, when Gunners supporters were almost foaming at the mouth at the thought of the Spaniard having to stay a moment longer.

He too had disruptive players to deal with – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil – but he was given carte blanche to work as he saw fit.

The north Londoners rode out the storm, recruited well and are now amongst the favourites for the Premier League title.

If Man United continue to work in the same manner with ten Hag as they have done with all of his predecessors, then the Dutchman will soon be out of a job and the circus starts all over again.