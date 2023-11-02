Exclusive: Rumoured Chelsea transfer target in “tense situation”, admits Fabrizio Romano

Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki has been linked with Chelsea, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to those transfer rumours in his latest Daily Briefing column.

The transfer news expert has played down Chelsea’s apparent interest in Cherki during the summer, though he did admit that the highly-rated young Frenchman is now going through a difficult period at current club Lyon.

The Ligue 1 outfit are suffering a nightmare start to the season, with relegation looking a serious possibility for Fabio Grosso’s side after some awful results and performances so far.

This is undoubtedly going to lead to some questions over Cherki’s performances, and also his future at the club, with Romano admitting that there is plenty of interest in the 20-year-old.

Still, as far as Chelsea are concerned, it seems it’s more media speculation than anything concrete, according to Romano in his column today.

“Despite links, Rayan Cherki was never an option for Chelsea in the summer, I don’t know why there were so many rumours on Cherki and Chelsea but they always had different plans and it was tactical reason,” Romano said.

“For sure it’s not an easy moment at Lyon for him, it’s also understandable to be in tense situation when things are not working… I’m sure there are many clubs keen on signing him in case he will be available.”

