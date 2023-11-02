Crystal Palace are ‘optimistic’ Eberechi Eze will sign a new contract.

That’s according to manager Roy Hodgson, who has revealed how Eze, 25, is close to penning a new deal.

Since joining the Eagles from QPR in 2020, Eze has been a revelation. Not only did the 25-year-old earn his first-ever senior international cap in the summer, but he is quickly becoming one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers.

And eager to reward arguably their best player and ensure he does not leave the club following strong interest from the likes of Chelsea, Palace are thought to be progressing well with talks to extend his current deal which is set to expire in 2025.

“I believe the club are working very hard with Eberechi Eze,” Hodgson told BBC Sport.

“They are very confident it won’t be too long before they can announce him as well.

“These matters are taken care of by [chairman] Steve Parish and [sporting director] Dougie Freedman, they keep me informed.

“But certainly, they are optimistic it won’t take too long to get Eze to commit his future as well.”

During his three years at Palace, Eze, who is valued at around £45 million (TM), has directly contributed to 29 goals in 102 games in all competitions.