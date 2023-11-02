Spurs prioritising January move for EPL defender but facing strong competition

Spurs will reportedly prioritise a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims Ange Postecoglou is looking to bolster the Lilywhite’s backline ahead of what could be a crucial second half of the season.

Currently sitting top of the Premier League table, unbeaten, on 26 points after 10 games, there is genuine cause for excitement at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And next on the agenda for Postecoglou is to bring in a new centre-back with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly thought to be top of the Aussie’s wishlist.

Spurs aren’t the only London-based club preparing to make an approach for Bournemouth’s number five though. Fulham and West Ham United are also in the mix.

However, because the defender’s contract does not expire until next summer, teams in England must either wait until the end of the season to sign him on a free transfer or pay a permanent fee in January. Interested clubs from abroad, which include Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, can begin pre-contract negotiations from the end of the year – perhaps giving them an advantage.

In addition to Kelly, Spurs are thought to also have Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo among their mid-season options.