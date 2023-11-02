Tottenham can now land transfer target for cheaper as he’s preparing to move this January

Tottenham could reportedly now have the chance to land Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson in the January transfer window as it seems increasingly likely that he’ll be allowed to leave the club.

The Denmark international was supposedly a target for Spurs during the summer, and various Turkish outlets, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, now suggest his club would be more willing to let him go this winter, with the player expecting a departure.

Nelsson has mostly impressed during his time with Galatasaray, but he’s played less regularly in recent weeks, casting doubt over his long-term future.

Tottenham supposedly remain interested, according to the report, so it seems we can expect them to come back in for the 25-year-old when the opportunity arises next.

Still, with Spurs signing Micky van de Ven in the summer, it remains to be seen how much they really need another defensive player.

Sergio Romero is also performing at a very high level for THFC, so defence doesn’t seem like the most urgent priority for the north London club this January.