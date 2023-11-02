Newcastle United have reportedly launched an internal investigation into how Sandro Tonali’s gambling addiction was not picked up before the club signed him from AC Milan in the summer.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies’ hierarchy are demanding answers to how the club’s recruitment department failed to identify Tonali’s problem with gambling.

The Italian midfielder, who was found guilty of illegal betting activity last week, is now serving a 10-month suspension, and although the northeast club have shown support for their struggling midfielder, there also seems to be a sense of frustration behind the scenes.

It has been claimed that sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson are now both ‘under fire’ for their part in the deal to bring Tonali to St. James’ Park, which cost the club £55 million, less than six months ago.

Tonali will not make a return to competitive football until next season but the Magpies are still required to pay his £140,000-per week wages.

A replacement midfielder is also set to be brought in once the January transfer window opens with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips the heavy favourite to team up with Eddie Howe.