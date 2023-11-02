According to reports, Manchester United is making preparations in case they have to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have lost eight of their first 15 games of the season in all competitions, but the Dutchman’s job as manager is not seen to be in danger anytime soon.

Fichajes claims that Unai Emery’s outstanding performance at Aston Villa has placed him in the running for the position, and that Julen Lopetegui has also been mentioned as a potential successor for Ten Hag.

Villa would surely rebuff any approach for the 51-year-old as they view Emery as a long-term project at Villa Park.

Emery has won seven trophies, including Ligue 1, during his tenure as Paris Saint-Germain’s manager. His stellar resume also includes four Europa League wins.