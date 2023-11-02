VIDEO: Declan Rice thanks West Ham fans after final whistle in his comeback at London Stadium

Declan Rice’s return to West Ham United couldn’t really have gone any worse, with Arsenal not putting up a fight in their Carabao Cup tie and succumbing to the Hammers 3-1.

Martin Odegaard’s consolation with virtually the last kick of the match was all the Gunners had to show for their efforts and that will surely have disappointed Mikel Arteta.

David Moyes’ side did a number on them and managed to keep Rice and his new team-mates at arms length for the most part.

Despite obvious disappointment, the former Hammers skipper still had the class to clap the home fans as he left the pitch.

