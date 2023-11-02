Video: “Should not be a fun place to play” – Man United must sack ten Hag says Agbonlahor

The manner of Man United’s performance against Newcastle has left many, including talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor, wondering how long manager, Erik ten Hag, has left at Old Trafford.

After the second 3-0 reverse at home in a matter of days, the boos rang out around the Theatre of Dreams, and with good reason.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Rumoured Chelsea transfer target in “tense situation”, admits Fabrizio Romano Highly-rated Galatasaray ace who helped destroy Man United is on Red Devils radar Exclusive: Leeds United star has several transfer suitors and his situation could change soon, says expert

United were flat, couldn’t string two passes together and certainly weren’t a threat up front.

It left Agbonlahor suggesting that Old Trafford is no longer a fortress with club’s clearly enjoying playing there.

“Old Trafford shouldn’t be a fun place to play. We used to go to #MUFC scared.” ? “When they’ve won there this season, they haven’t deserved it. Not the better side!” ? ? Gabby Agbonlahor can’t believe how easy it is to win at Old Trafford, this season. pic.twitter.com/5gi1A8UaZU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 2, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT