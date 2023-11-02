Video: “Should not be a fun place to play” – Man United must sack ten Hag says Agbonlahor

Manchester United FC
The manner of Man United’s performance against Newcastle has left many, including talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor, wondering how long manager, Erik ten Hag, has left at Old Trafford.

After the second 3-0 reverse at home in a matter of days, the boos rang out around the Theatre of Dreams, and with good reason.

United were flat, couldn’t string two passes together and certainly weren’t a threat up front.

It left Agbonlahor suggesting that Old Trafford is no longer a fortress with club’s clearly enjoying playing there.

