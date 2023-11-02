Coufal shares what Declan Rice did last night in the dressing room after final whistle

West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal heaped praise onto Declan Rice after he paid a visit to his old teammates in the dressing room after last night’s game.

Rice was on the losing side with his new club Arsenal, as the Hammers put in a strong display to beat the Gunners 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Coufal had nothing but good things to say about Rice as he spoke with his former colleagues on his first return to the London Stadium since leaving in the summer.

“He (Rice) went to our changing room to say ‘hello’ to us ask how we are so we had a little chat with him,” Coufal said.

“He’s doing an incredible job at Arsenal and we all wish him the best. He did an unbelievable job here, he lifted a trophy after 50 years for West Ham and he deserved this move to Arsenal.

“I can’t say anything against him because he’s an unbelievable player and he is even better at Arsenal.”