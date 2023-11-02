Coufal shares what Declan Rice did last night in the dressing room after final whistle

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal heaped praise onto Declan Rice after he paid a visit to his old teammates in the dressing room after last night’s game.

Rice was on the losing side with his new club Arsenal, as the Hammers put in a strong display to beat the Gunners 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Coufal had nothing but good things to say about Rice as he spoke with his former colleagues on his first return to the London Stadium since leaving in the summer.

“He (Rice) went to our changing room to say ‘hello’ to us ask how we are so we had a little chat with him,” Coufal said.

More Stories / Latest News
“It is not on” – Former Man United star slams “shocking” play by Red Devils summer signing
Tottenham can now land transfer target for cheaper as he’s preparing to move this January
Video: “Worst performance I’ve seen from Man United at home” – Sam Matterface slams Red Devils over Newcastle defeat

“He’s doing an incredible job at Arsenal and we all wish him the best. He did an unbelievable job here, he lifted a trophy after 50 years for West Ham and he deserved this move to Arsenal.

“I can’t say anything against him because he’s an unbelievable player and he is even better at Arsenal.”

More Stories Declan Rice Vladimir Coufal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.