West Ham receive boost after drawing Liverpool in Carabao Cup

West Ham supporters could be forgiven for thinking what have the Hammers done wrong to upset the footballing gods again after they were draw away at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

It’s a cup, in any of its forms, that the east Londoners have never won, and to have to go and win at Anfield as part of any quest for silverware is going to be a tough ask indeed.

That’s because, according to 11 v 11, West Ham have only won twice there in the last 60 years.

They’ve come close on a few occasions, but only managed to head back to London with a win once since the turn of the century – a 3-0 win back in 2015.

Though the club may feel that things are against them, the Premier League fixture calendar has handed them a huge boost.

The cup tie is due to take place between Liverpool’s fixture against Man United and their next one against Arsenal.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp is likely to be forced into shuffling his pack to make sure he doesn’t have any unnecessary injuries to contend with for two of the Reds’ most important games of the campaign.

If David Moyes’ side play as well at Liverpool as they did against Arsenal, they won’t need any help to get into the semi final and were they to do just that, they’ll be one step away from a trip to Wembley and a potential second piece of silverware in two seasons.