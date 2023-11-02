West Ham one of three London clubs wanting £15 million Premier League defender

West Ham are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims David Moyes is keen to bring the young centre-back to London ahead of his contract with the Cherries expiring at the end of the season.

The Hammers aren’t the only London-based club preparing to make an approach for Bournemouth’s number five though. Fulham and Spurs are also in the mix.

However, because the defender’s contract does not expire until next summer, teams in England must either wait until the end of the season to sign him on a free transfer or pay a permanent fee in January. Interested clubs from abroad, which include Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, can begin pre-contract negotiations from the end of the year – perhaps giving them an advantage.

During his time with Bournemouth, Kelly, who is valued at around £15 million (TM), has directly contributed to nine goals in 123 games in all competitions.