‘Why did you bring him in?’ – Andy Cole slams Moyes for his transfer decision

David Moyes masterminded a magnificent 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, but former Man United and Newcastle star, Andrew Cole, was none too impressed by one of the Scot’s decisions.

The striker had a vested interest in how things panned out at Old Trafford considering it was a match between his two former teams, but he had a real bee in his bonnet with what happened down at the London Stadium.

According to WhoScored, Danny Ings hasn’t scored a single goal this season and that has to be why his manager left him on the bench again in what was their most important match of the season to date.

That’s a decision that didn’t sit well with Cole.

“It does surprise me because Danny Ings is there, but he never gets a game, so I look at it like, ‘why did you bring him in’?,” he said on Sky Sports (h/t Hammers News).

“Me personally, I think he’s one of the best goal-scorers in the Premier League. I find it really, really strange that he’s playing Bowen up front when he’s got Ings. He’s never given the opportunity, for me personally, it’s another strange signing.”

Cole has let himself down a little there.

With no goals or assists in 2023/24 he’s clearly not one of the best strikers in the Premier League – at least at present.

Moyes does have his detractors of course, but he can’t really be blamed for not playing Ings, because the striker has one of the worst records in the division so far this season.

With the January transfer market on the horizon too, it’s a fair bet that Ings’ situation is unlikely to improve.