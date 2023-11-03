6ft 3in beast linked with Newcastle dreaming of switch to England says mum

With news that Sven Botman could be out of action for a while, Newcastle United need to shore up their defence as they attack every competition open to them.

The latest injury blow to Eddie Howe and his side could end up being one of the most significant, as Botman has been one of the most consistent performers for the Magpies in 2023/24.

Financial Fair Play issues could dictate just what standard of player the club can go for, so they either need to get a little creative with their accounting or ship one or two players out in order to bring higher quality players in.

One who has been linked with the club previously is Genoa’s Radu Dragusin. Calciomercato noted discussions between his agent and the Premier League outfit, though at this stage, it’s not believed that things have progressed further.

That said, it seems to be fairly clear where the player wants to end up.

“I wish for him to reach where he set out to,” the player’s mother was quoted as saying by AS.

“And he really wants to reach England. This is his childhood dream.”

It isn’t clear at this stage just how much he would cost Newcastle, however, there’s a chance of a deal being done that’s favourable to them if the player insists on moving to the Premier League.

That would put Genoa in a more difficult negotiating position and potentially allow the Magpies to advance any deal.