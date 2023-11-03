Agent holding talks to help get player out of Leeds United

Leeds United go into their Friday night Championship epic against top-of-the-table Leicester City with the threat of one of their stars leaving them in January.

Daniel Farke has worked miracles to get the all whites up to third against the backdrop of striking players and general upheaval on and off the pitch because of multiple player transfers and the club changing hands.

There’s still two months to go until the transfer window opens in the new year so there’s plenty of time for things to change around, but it does appear that Willy Gnonto is going to be a problem once again.

The youngster dug his heels in and threatened to never play for the club again after not being granted a transfer in the summer, and as Calciomercato now report, his agent is in direct contract with representatives from Serie A giant, Lazio.

Those developments would suggest that Gnonto is keen to return to his homeland, and whilst Leeds may not stand in his way for a second successive transfer window, there’s a likelihood that they’ll want a significant fee for his services.

From Farke’s perspective, he’ll surely want everything to be cleared up well before January, so he can foresee any other issues and plan accordingly.

Gnonto could be a big loss for the club, but if his heart isn’t in it, he’s better off being allowed to move on as Leeds can’t allow any passengers to derail their promotion push.