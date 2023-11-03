Arsenal and Chelsea dealt blow in race to sign Ivan Toney

Thomas Frank has dealt the two London clubs a blow to their hopes of signing Ivan Toney with his latest comments.

The Brentford striker is due to return from his betting suspension in mid-January, putting several clubs on high alert.

Toney is one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment and if not for his betting ban, would’ve likely moved club in the summer.

Two clubs who are at the front of the long line are Chelsea and Arsenal, both need a striker and are both great admirers of the Englishman.

It is no secret that Toney could leave the club in the upcoming window with Frank addressing this on multiple occasions.

But the Brentford manager may have dashed the hopes of any potential suitors with his most recent comments after being asked about selling Toney.

‘I hope not,’ Frank said on Friday via the Metro.

‘I want him to stay. Ivan is happy to stay. He is happy at the club. What happens in the future is impossible to guess about.

‘He’s a top player, one of our most important players, if not the most important last year. Any player that can score 20-plus goals in the Premier League are very, very important.

‘Ivan’s skillset in terms of finishing abilities with his left and right (foot), heading and his composure in those moments and his link-up play and his presence, character, is a very good package.

‘It’s not (up to) me to put a price tag on him, it’s down to the club. But I’m happy with him, I hope he plays here forever and I’m the coach.’